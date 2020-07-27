Back to School Town hall

As parents and children prepare for back to school during COVID-19 we will speak with local leaders in Education and Healthcare plus everyday people to give listeners the needed information and best practices to keep their children safe.

The town hall will be streamed on-air and hosted by Tina Cosby of AM 1310 The Light, Karen Vaughn of 106.7 WTLC and Ash Mac of Hot 96.3.

