Meek Mill Confirms He And Milano Have Split

Meek Mill is a single man, again. The Philly native took to social media Sunday to announce he and girlfriend Milano have decided to separate.
“ We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents… we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!”
This announces comes just 2 months after Meek announced he and Milano welcomed a beautiful baby in the world.
