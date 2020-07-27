Meek Mill is a single man, again. The Philly native took to social media Sunday to announce he and girlfriend Milano have decided to separate.

“ We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents… we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!”

This announces comes just 2 months after Meek announced he and Milano welcomed a beautiful baby in the world.

Meek Mill Confirms He And Milano Have Split was originally published on kysdc.com

