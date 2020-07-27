No, we never ended up actually getting the new Kanye West album after he failed to release it on Friday like he said he would, but that didn’t stop YE from making headlines once again.

He tweeted over the weekend, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” tweeted West on Saturday (July 26). “I did not cover her like she has covered me.To [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The nice gesture faded quickly after he then tweeted he could beat Biden in write in votes with the #2020Vision. Also worth noting, West reportedly visited a local hospital’s ER in Wyoming to deal with his anxiety, tough it seems like he’s doing better as of Monday.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Soulja Boy decided to make some major changes to his appearance and Headkrack fills us in on Biz Markie, the Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie, who has been in a Maryland hospital battling an undisclosed illness for weeks, according to reports that came out this weekend.

SEE ALSO: The Lo Down: Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Trailer Stirs Controversy [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO:Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother Of His Newborn Son

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

No New Album, But Kanye West Stays In The Headlines With Apology & ER Visit [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com