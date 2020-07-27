Ashmac
Trending
HomeAshmac

Kyrie Irving Is Making Sure The Ladies Get Paid

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

Ayee can we get an updated pic???

In positive news, Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving is making sure ladies of the WNBA are getting paid.

During the time of a global pandemic as well as fighting for justice, he took things into his own hands.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Irving said that with the help of WNBA players Natasha Cloud — who chose to sit out — and Jewell Loyd, he connected with several WNBA players who discussed with him the challenges they faced in deciding whether to play. The season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida….

Corporate Accountability & Black Dollars: 5 Companies That Contribute to Criminal Justice Reform
5 photos
ashmac , basketball , donation , just in , Kyrie , kyrie irving , Mac in the midday , midday , NBA , social justice , this just in , WNBA

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trending Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
Trending
Kyrie Irving Is Making Sure The Ladies Get…
 4 hours ago
07.27.20
Photos
Close