Kyrie Irving Is Making Sure The Ladies Get Paid

Ayee can we get an updated pic???

In positive news, Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving is making sure ladies of the WNBA are getting paid.

During the time of a global pandemic as well as fighting for justice, he took things into his own hands.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

Irving said that with the help of WNBA players Natasha Cloud — who chose to sit out — and Jewell Loyd, he connected with several WNBA players who discussed with him the challenges they faced in deciding whether to play. The season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida….