More Details Revealed In Yukmouth/Suge Knight Alleged Robbery, Beating

Rapper Yukmouth identified Suge Knight as one of the men who beat and robbed him of $92,000 in jewelry, before recanting the story.

According to the Associated Press, Detective Jeff Briscoe said that Yukmouth filed a police report saying Knight was among the 11 men that arrived at a San Fernando Valley, CA super market parking lot only to attack him over an unpaid debt.

Knight was originally identified, but Yukmouth retracted the statement.

Yukmouth, 35, has yet to recover the jewels and the police have yet to speak to Suge Knight, as they would like to.

RELATED: Suge Knight Wanted For Beating Up & Robbing Yukmouth Of The Luniz

RELATED: Wanna Buy Yukmouth’s Chain?