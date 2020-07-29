Parents, Sign Your Child Up To Join Recess With DJ Reddy Rock!

Parents, do your kids need a midday break? Kids are you missing your daily recess? Well take a break on August 21st and blow off some steam with DJ Reddy Rock during Hot 96.3’s Recess!

Recess is a live half hour of music education with DJ Reddy Rock for kids to blow off steam while learning about different genre’s of music brought to you by The Christel House Academy.

Parents sign your child up and you will be sent a link to join Recess!

Want to learn more about Christel House? Head to chschools.org or view our Virtual Tours for both Christel House Academies and Christel House DORS below!

CHRISTEL HOUSE ACADEMIES VIRTUAL TOUR

CHRISTEL HOUSE DORS VIRTUAL TOUR

