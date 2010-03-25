Reggie Cheated On Kim With THIS?

I recently told you about Reggie Bush and Kim K calling it quits. Well have you seen the girl he supposedly cheated on Kim with??? I mean c’mon Reggie???

January Gessert who is a waitress reportedly spent the night at Reggie’s house on March 16th, after the two met at Sunset Strip bar-restaurant Red Rock. She was spotted leaving Reggie’s house the next morning at 7am. Radaronline.com is reporting that Reggie has reportedly set up an elaborate system to hide his cheating from Kim – including the use of multiple cell phones, but the camera never lies, and Kim is bound to be left devastated and in tears following the release of these photos.

The National Enquirer is also weighing in on the breakup, they reported that when January was asked about Reggie, following their tryst at his Hollywood Hills home where Kim usually stays with him, January smiled and claimed she didn’t know him. But then became flustered and contradicted herself – saying that she went to his house, but he wasn’t there, before adding, “I know him from TV”.

