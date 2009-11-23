Dre Confirms 50 and Game Are On "Detox"

Allhiphop.com Reports Producer Dr. Dre has confirmed that rivals 50 Cent and Game will make cameo appearances on his often delayed album Detox.

Dre made the revelation during a press conference for his Beats by Dre headphone line at Best Buy’s Union Square location in New York on Thursday (November 19).

A reporter for RapRadar.com queried the producer on the feud between the two artists, who are affiliated with his Aftermath imprint.

“Everything is good. Both guys are gonna be on my record,” Dr. Dre revealed. “And you know, I’m just trying to put it back where it’s supposed to be, all love.”

When asked about the release date of Detox, Dr. Dre could offer no solid date.

“The minute it’s done and it feels right to me, that’s when it’ll come out. Hopefully in the beginning of the year,” Dre said.

Dre’s headphone line is a partnership with Interscope and Monster Cable and Best Buy.

Best Buy will set up custom “Club Beat” areas in 300 stores to sell the Beats by Dr. Dre headphones in addition to DJ equipment, mixers, turntables, laptops and other gear.

While the Game and 50 cent may make cameo appearances on Detox, the cold war of words between the two rappers rages on.

In a recent interview with MTV.com, 50 Cent proclaimed that he would never work with Game under any circumstances.

“I wouldn’t do it,” 50 Cent told MTV.com. “I’d be on a record, on a song, on the [Detox] album, but not on that record [with Game].”

The Game replied to 50’s comments in an interview with Complex Magazine. Although he had unflattering words for his rival, Game said he would consider working with 50 Cent in the future.

“I mean, I don’t know what 50’s problem is but I’m here,” Game told Complex.com. “Whenever he wants to call me on the phone and talk about it, squash it or we can keep on going with this f**king child like antics. He can do it, I can do it and we can do it ’til we f**kin’ die, it makes me no difference, man.”

