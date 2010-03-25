VIDEO: Gabby & Dwyane Share Cutesy “Hand Signals” At Games

Gabrielle Union hit up the Jimmy Kimmel Show rocking a new hair color (which we love), acting silly and, of course, talking about her new show “Flash Forward”.

But, this is the first time we’ve EVER heard her speak on her relationship with Dwyane Wade.

She talked about her dad’s reaction to her dating him, as well as him visiting the set of her new series.

Hear her start gushing at the 1:40 mark.