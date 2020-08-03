Celebrity News
‘Moesha’ Reboot May Be In The Works

“Moe to the e to the… Moesha.”  Just a week after Netflix announced they would be adding Moesha and a number of other shows to its line up, there is word that a reboot may be in the works. In recent interview, Brandy revealed she is open to a Moesha reboot and has been in talks with the right people to make it happen.

What shows do you want to make a comeback?

