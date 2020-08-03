Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is A Real Life Baller

The Rock is making some boss moves.

It almost seems like he’s real life Spence Strasmore, his character from HBO’s ballers.

Congratulations are in order for the baller, just purchased the XFL.

“A group including actor and former WWE star Dwayne Johnson has agreed to purchase the XFL for about $15 million, according to a news release issued Monday morning.

The XFL declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 13 and has been seeking a buyer for the past three months, marketing itself as a made-for-TV product that could transition as early as 2021 to a bubble concept during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson and his investors — who also include his business partner Dany Garcia along with RedBird Capital Partners — are making plans to play next season, Garcia said in an interview with ESPN…” – ESPN

Doe that mean we’ll get a new season of Ballers???