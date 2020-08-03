Odell Beckham Jr. Calls To Cancel The NFL Season

Not surprised that someone has finally come out and said it.

All major league sports preventative protocols still seem in the air… and if the players don’t feel comfortable, should they have to play?

“I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen,” the Cleveland Browns star told the Wall Street Journal … “and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

It’s important to note the WSJ interview took place just before the NFLPA reached an agreement with the league about COVID protocol on July 24 — and Odell reported to training camp on July 28.

Still, Odell explained why the NFL has much bigger challenges than other pro leagues like the NBA.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs.”

“Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room.” – LBS

