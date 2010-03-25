SNEAK PEEK: Kelis Goes Tribal In “Acapella”

Kelis is seen putting on tribal make-up and costume in this sneak peek to her upcoming music video for single “Acapella”. The video is directed by Rankin and Chris Cottam and is scheduled to be debuted in full next week, Monday, March 29.

“It has a really strong, universal, tribal vibe to it. When I say that, I mean it’s no particular tribe; it’s a little bit of everything,” she told Rap-Up. “It’s like if the world were to end and there was one woman standing, what would it be like?”

“It’s not fashion-oriented at all. Actually, it’s the complete opposite,” she continued her explanation. “I think everything is over-fashioned up that it just becomes uninteresting, and when every artist has access to every designer and vice versa, it’s no longer exciting or fun.”

An up-beat jam, “Acapella” is produced by acclaimed DJ David Guetta and set to be included in Kelis’ “Flesh Tone” which is due in June.