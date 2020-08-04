Radio One Exclusives
Tory Lanez Reportedly Deported Back To Canada

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

After Tory Lanez was reportedly involved in a shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion, sources say that he was deported back to his home place Canada.

Tory has yet to speak on the shooting incident that left Megan in surgery following being shot in both her feet however Meg did says it was done intentionally so her “Stallions” went after Tory & started a petition to deport him! Per sources it looks like the Change.org petition may have worked but other sources say those rumors are so false (shrugs). Either way neither camps have spoke out on the deportation and there’s not solid evidence on the shooting and or sending Tory back to Canada.

I guess we’ll sit back and wait…. As we get more details we’ll keep you updated with that.

