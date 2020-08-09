Tory Vs. Deportation

Rumors have it that Tory Lanez is getting deported due to the altercation with Megan Thee Stallion.

I’m here to tell you… it’s not true.

A rep from Tory’s team spoke on his behalf with XXL to clear up a few rumors.

“Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family in Florida,” the statement to XXL reads. “This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character.”

IG page TheNeighborhoodTalk2 shared a similar statement from a source close to Tory Lanez. However, this alleged statement also addressed the rumors that he shot Meg Thee Stallion. “He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg,” it read.

Shortly after Meg Thee Stallion broke her silence on the situation, many began putting the pieces together that Tory Lanez was the person who shot Meg. Fans immediately launched an online petition demanding his deportation to Canada. Given that he hasn’t been charged for shooting Meg, the rumors didn’t sound like they were true to begin with.” – HNHH

Now what do you believe?