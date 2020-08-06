Dreasjon Reed’s Autopsy Report Released To The Family

Wednesday morning–nearly three months after Dreasjon Reed‘s passing–a judge ordered special prosecutor on the case, Rosemary Khouri, to release the autopsy report to the family. The family was set to publicly demand the report the same day.

Reed was shot and killed at the hands of the Indianapolis Police Department on May 6, 2020. The encounter was captured on Facebook live and made national headlines. Following his passing, the family demanded justice for Reed.

After obtaining the autopsy report, Dreasjon’s mother, Demetree Wynn spoke out. “The fabrication is real,” Wynn said. “Everything someone has told you other than coming from myself or my attorney is a complete lie, you can try if you want to, but you cannot do what you did to my son and tell me it was right.”

Special prosecutor Khoury issued a statement saying, “We fully anticipate the family attorney will adhere to the confidentiality requirements set forth by Indiana code that prohibits the release of certain information contained in the report.”

The family’s attorney, Fatima Johnson, says this is the first document related to Dreasjon’s death that has been turned over to them.

Source: WISH-TV

