Tune Into Open Lines Sunday As Witness Shares Details Of Dreasjon Reed’s Murder

On May 6, 2020 Dreasjon Reed tragically lost his life after being shot and killed by an IMPD officer. His death was broadcasted on Facebook Live for millions to see and caused the many to be outraged. Since his passing, the family has been seeking justice for Reed and most recently obtained Reed’s autopsy report.

On Sunday August 9, Ebony Chapel and Cameron Riddle of Open Lines will be joined by one of the witnesses of the tragic incident. The witness will share what they saw moments before Reed was shot and killed.

Tune in on Sunday starting at 8AM on Hot 96.3 or 106.7 WTLC to listen.

