Usher Ask Tameka for D.N.A. Test ?? ??

According to Black Celeb Kids, this here is Usher Raymond’s son Naviyd Ely Raymond — and the reason for the bust up of their marriage. The mother of course, is ex-wife Tameka Raymond. Rumor had it that Usher didn’t believe this child was his son. I don’t blame him. I would be questioning the genetics as well. Especially if I didn’t have any light skin folks in my bloodline.

Usher’s firstborn, his namesake, is the spittin’ image of him. But this kid here doesn’t resemble Usher at all. I always wondered why Usher would be seen out & about with only one his children and not the other. Naviyd is a cutie though. Too bad he’s saddled with that name. People should think before naming their kids. Naviyd will have to spell his name to everyone he meets for the rest of his life.

Also On Hot 96.3: