With the current climate regarding back to school students need their own designated space to participate in eLearning and study. We at Hot 96.3 are hooking our listeners up with a chance to win a desk and school supplies for themselves or child.

All you have to do is listen every hour from August 10-August 21 between 10am to 5pm. Be the 96th caller and the prize is yours!

Click here to read the official rules for Hot 96.3’s Back To School Desk Giveaway

Also On Hot 96.3: