I’m not sure what this is. It looks like a behind-the-scenes video, but I’ve seen a lot of “real” videos done on shoestring budgets that look like this one.

Either way, I’m certain Slim & Baby probably didn’t come out of pocket for this video for Nicki Minaj’s song “Go Hard.”

Take a look at Nicki’s butt latest video.

