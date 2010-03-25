News & Gossip
SNEAK PEEK: Boris & Nicole's "Alter Ego" Photo Shoot

Check out one of our favorite couples, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari-Parker, on the set of their alter-ego shoot with acclaimed photographer Derek Blanks. The two are channeling the ultimate ride-or-die couple Bonnie & Clyde, and are looking damn good doing so.

Blanks’ has also transformed Kelly Rowland, Vivica A. Fox, Kenya Moore, Toccara, Michelle Williams, and the The Atlanta “Housewives”.

You’re a lucky, lucky woman, Nicole.

