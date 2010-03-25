Jill Scott: No Plans To Marry Again, Says “I Used To Pray For A Man”

VIBE recently sat down with Jill Scott for an interview and they got down to the nitty gritty on the topic of marriage. After all, she’s starring in Tyler Perry’s sequel to “Why Did I Get Married?” and there’s a chance Scott has asked herself the same question a time or two.

Having already been divorced once, Scott planned to walk down the aisle again, but after her baby was born, all those plans changed.

VIBE.COM: You are one of the featured stars of Tyler Perry’s upcoming Why Did I Get Married Too. Do you see yourself ever getting hitched again following your 2007 divorce with Lyzel Williams and a broken engagement with your former drummer John Roberts?