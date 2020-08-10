Shots Fired!! Drake Responds to Diss Track

THIS IS WHAT DRAKE HAD TO SAY ABOUT MAVADO ON POPCAAN IG LIVE pic.twitter.com/nIdR9BCXoh — 🏝CARIBBEAN CULTURE (@westindimade) August 7, 2020

I just want to know where did he learn to talk like this lol.

If you have no clue whats happening. Dancehall King, Mavado, had a few words for the 6 God.

“Drake ignited the feud on his “Only You Freestyle” with Headie One on which he took subliminal shots at the dancehall superstar by referencing Cassava Piece, Mavado’s hometown in Kingston, Jamaica, and Mavado’s Gully vs. Gaza feud with Vybz Kartel.

“With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it’s a mazza / Ni**as want peace like Cassava / But we let bridge dem burn like grabba,” Drizzy raps. “Four in the cliz and one in the headie / Hand no shake, man, hold that steady / You man love pose with the ting for the picture / You man shoulda buss dat ting already.” – Rap Up

Take a listen