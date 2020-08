Since we first met Youngboy NBA, he was clear on an artist he wanted to make sure to collaborate with.

Nicki Minaj

NBA Youngboy announces upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj & Mike WiLL Made-It. pic.twitter.com/5ZS49B9055 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 7, 2020

Snippet of NBA Youngboy’s upcoming colllab with Nicki Minaj (Produced by Mike Will Made It). pic.twitter.com/LF9FGkybzL — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 7, 2020

Also On Hot 96.3: