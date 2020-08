In time of coronavirus, it has been difficult for all of us.

Mentally, it has taken a toll in different ways. For some dealing with unemployment and others not being about to leave their homes.

With Azealia’s most recent posts, has left fans concerned.

TW // mental health Azealia Banks posts alarming series of Instagram stories; says she will “end her tenure here on earth soon.” “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course […] My soul is tired.” pic.twitter.com/9Qv1AJsMrT — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2020

Also On Hot 96.3: