INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA) is asking for support to help well-known stages survive the coronavirus pandemic.

IIVA is asking for support for the #SaveOurStagesAct.

The venue alliance includes places like Hi-Fi, the Vogue and the Bluebird. READ MORE HERE

SOURCE: WISHTV.COM

