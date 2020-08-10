Megan Thee Stallion Gives Hotties A Makeup Tutorial ( Video)

You’ve asked and she is delivering. “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion is showing fans how she gets her face together with a makeup tutorial. Megan shared the tutorial on Instagram.

“ FINALLY DID A MAKEUP TUTORIAL,” Megan captioned. Going on to say,“ Alright na this my first time doing this so don’t expect it to be crazy perfect lol #RevlonxMeg #Revlonpartner.”

Megan announced last week she has teamed up with Revlon to become a global brand ambassador of the beauty brand.

