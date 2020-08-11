Buy Black Tuesday Week 1: Check Out These Black Owned Businesses In Indy!

Each week 106.7 WTLC, Hot 96.3, and AM 1310 The Light will highlight black owned businesses in the Indianapolis area. This week we are featuring black owned businesses in education. Check them out below.

Rooted High School

5750 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 | (317) 986-7574 | rootedschoolindy.org

Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts

4501 E 32nd St | (317) 918-7799 | himbyherschool.org

Martin University

2186 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46218 | (317) 543-3235 | Martin.edu

