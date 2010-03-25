Let The Hype For Kanye's 5th Album Begin

During a trip to the Def Jam offices this week, I heard rumblings of Kanye West’s new album being on the release schedule with a tentative release date sometime in June.

Now, if there’s anything we have learned in our years of music fandom it’s this: never trust a release date, especially if it’s extremely close and you’ve heard nothing.

But, just because I haven’t heard anything, that doesn’t mean that other people haven’t…

HipHopWired.com spotted a couple of enthusiastic tweets from legendary producer DJ Scratch (Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, EPMD, 50 Cent) and journalist Toure that directly referenced the album.

“Kanye West’s new album will make you confused rap n***** go back and listen to BEAT TAPES you’ve ignored. Trust me,” tweeted DJ Scratch.

“Talked to s’one who’s heard Kanye’s next album,” tweeted Toure yesterday. “Says it’s awesome, it’s ‘real hip-hop.’ Outside producers include Pete Rock, Q-Tip, RZA.”

Since music is being played for people, maybe that June release isn’t a total impossibility. I will say that you can be sure that the album will drop before the end of August, aka the end of eligibility for potential 2011 Grammy Award nominees. He will definitely want to make sure the album is eligible so he can complain when he doesn’t win the award again next year!

RELATED: Kanye West To Guest Star On “The Cleveland Show”

RELATED: VIDEO PREMIERE: Kanye West’s “Coldest Winter”