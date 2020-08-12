Shaq Reveals Special Kobe Shrine Inside Home

2020 has been on of the most bizarre years we’ve may have ever lived through, and it felt like it all started at the untimely death of Kobe Bryant. Shaquille O’Neal is making sure he keeps the memory of his former Lakers team mate, Kobe Bryant, alive, by creating a shrine to the late NBA legend inside his home.

Shaq revealed the shrine to Entertainment Tonight, which contains pictures from his time on and off the court with Bryant and a drawing of the two celebrating their NBA championships. “I definitely think about Kobe every day and the world is doing a great job of keeping him alive.”

He also said that Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, will always be welcome in his family. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to her, but hopefully she knows that, you know, my family, we’re opening up our arms to her anytime for the rest of our lives,” he says. “Hopefully her daughters will call me Uncle Shaq like my kids call Kobe Uncle Kobe. I’m not the type to bother people. People think that when you’re on the team you have to do — we were never like that, we worked together and everybody has to go and do their thing. Definitely miss her. I got actually a shrine in my house I put up for Bryant.”

Kobe Bryant would have been celebrating his 42nd birthday on August 23rd.

