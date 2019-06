Rumored to be an unfinished demo, a new song from Young Jeezy hit the net today.

This version of “Mama Told Me” features some auto-tuned chick singing the hook, but it’s believed that it’s just a reference vocal for Beyoncé who is rumored to be featured on the final version of the song.

*kanyeshrug*

Shout out to Splash!

