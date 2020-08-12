Angie Ange proudly reps for Howard University daily, and since Sen. Kamala Harris attended Howard University as an undergraduate, her nomination makes her the first graduate of a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to run on a major party’s presidential ticket.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday afternoon (Aug.11) following word quickly spreading that he finally made his decision that had the world waiting anxiously. In a Tweet, Biden revealed his long-awaited decision calling Harris “a fighter for the little guy” and one of the country’s “finest public servants.” The former VP also highlighted Harris’s work with his son Beau, with whom she was also good friends with.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Let us know on social media your thoughts on the nomination!

SEE ALSO: Hip-Hop Spot: ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Details + The Game’s Thoughts On Pop Smoke & Tekashi 6ix9ine [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Shaq Reveals Special Kobe Shrine Inside Home

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

H-U…You Know! Kamala Harris Becomes First Grad Of An HBCU To Run On A Major Party’s Ticket [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: