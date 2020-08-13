The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin: Akon & His Comments About Slavery: ‘You Just Gotta Let It Go’ [VIDEO]

In a week that provided plenty of options for Who’s Cappin, Lore’l decided to give it to Akon this morning.

He caught heat this week after he was asked about the way slavery is viewed in Senegal. He claimed Senegalese no longer think about slavery because they have “overcome” its horrors, unlike African Americans.

“In Senegal, we’ve kind of overcome the thought of slavery, we don’t even think about it,” he said during an interview with VladTV. “The only time we think about it, honestly, is when we’re doing tours at Goree Island. Outside of that, people have lived and moved way beyond the slavery concept …” Akon then said Black Americans would benefit by simply “letting go” of slavery.

A lot of people were quick to call out Akon for these comments, and Lore’l had to let him know why his comments were way out of line for Thursday’s Who’s Cappin.

Who’s Cappin: Akon & His Comments About Slavery: ‘You Just Gotta Let It Go’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

