New Album from Kanye?

“Kanye West’s new album will make you confused rap n—- go back and listen to BEAT TAPES you’ve ignored,”tweeted DJ Scratch last weekend. “Trust me.”

Such a bold statement can only serve to make fans build their anticipation for the next move from rapper Kanye West.

With West fading into obscurity ever since his incident with Taylor Swift, there has been word from everywhere that the rapper has been steadily regrouping and preparing himself for his fifth studio album, Good A** Job.

As sources have stated that the Chicago native is heavily recording in Hawaii, there has been assurance that it will mark the return of West back to real rap and embracing his Hip-Hop principles.

And for those that were curious, there is word that there will be no Auto-Tune this time around as the phase of 808s & Heartbreak has come and gone, and the rapper is looking to bring things back to his core foundation.

In terms of sound, the rapper/producer will be enlisting the talents of legends behind the boards which can only result in that vintage sound.

“Talked to s’one who’s heard Kanye’s next album,” tweeted Toure yesterday. “Says it’s awesome, it’s ‘real hip-hop.’ Outside producers include Pete Rock, Q-Tip, RZA.”

With such an arsenal in the corner of the rapper, all West might have to do is just rap having such big names backing him up, which most other artists could only imagine as simply a wish list.

Still without an official release date for Good A** Job, or even any word of a potential single to look forward to, West is clearly looking to keep his upcoming project under wraps until the curtain raises and it’s time to start the show.

