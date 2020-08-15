OP Alert: Tekashi 6ix9ine Spotted At Nipsey Hussle Mural Clout Chasing

Hip-Hop’s most hated troll is up to his old tricks again. This time the rainbow haired stool pigeon used a late great to get some shine.

As spotted on HipHopDX, Tekashi 6ix9ine paid a trip to California. His visit for the most part didn’t produce any big headlines he did make a calculated pit stop to the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles. There he captured some footage of him paying respects to the late great Nipsey Hussle via a graffiti mural. While it has become common practice for rappers to pay homage to King Nip when they are in town everything about this moment screamed to be a reach for attention.

In a video post to his Instagram account he is seen getting one knee and saying a prayer in front of the painting. The caption read “REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT P.S THE STORE WAS CLOSED BUT THEY PAINTED THIS ON THE SAME BLOCK”. This move has left many people befuddled as the “Racks In The Middle” rapper was not fond of Daniel Hernandez. On Port Of Miami 2 he took some very sly jabs at Tekashi on “Rich Nigga Lifestyle”. “I can’t name a fake ni*** that was not exposed / how y’all ni***s so surprised that Tekashi told? / ain’t a real street ni*** ‘less you got a code” he rapped.

Nip also made it clear that he there is no country for snitches in one of his very last interviews before he was killed. “The public should not even react to clown shit” he told Big Boy on Real 92.3. “The public should follow the real ni***s, if the real ni***s ain’t reacting so y’all don’t react. Put the dude on goofy time and just let him sit over here doing what he doing till that sh*t expire, cause it always gonna self-destruct, clearly.”

