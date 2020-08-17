Indiana’s Annual Beyond 2020 Minority Business Conference [Register Here]

InnoPower LLC has teamed up with Recorder Media Group for the second annual business conference. This will be a two-day event (August 28-29).

The main initiative around this conference will be providing solutions and advice to not only survive, but to THRIVE! Programming topics for the two-day event will also include talks around, skill, entrepreneurship, social capital, finance, and many more.

Hashtag #INthistogether will continue to be the slogan of this conference. Registration for this event will be free.

For more additional information around the Minority Business Conference click here.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

