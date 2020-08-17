Indiana’s Annual Beyond 2020 Minority Business Conference [Register Here]

InnoPower LLC has teamed up with Recorder Media Group for the second annual business conference. This will be a two-day event (August 28-29).
The main initiative around this conference will be providing solutions and advice to not only survive, but to THRIVE! Programming topics for the two-day event will also include talks around, skill, entrepreneurship, social capital, finance, and many more.
Hashtag #INthistogether will continue to be the slogan of this conference. Registration for this event will be free.
For more additional information around the Minority Business Conference click here.
