Cardi B Talks Rona, Medicare, Free College, Trump, Race & More With Joe Biden

Despite *Cardi B voice* coronavirus out here wreaking havoc, Cardi B is having a great month of August. The Bronx rapper landed the cover the Elle Magazine and, in the upcoming issue, conducted an interview with Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

Don’t get it twisted, Bardi can be out here talking about just how wet and gushy the goods are with some assistance from our favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion and at the same time have concerns about what is going on in the country. In the upcoming September issue, which features the “WAP” crafter on the cover, Cardi touches on a range of topics with the former VP asking him the questions her fans generally care about when it comes to this upcoming election.

Over Zoom, of course, Cardi and Joe touched on a range of topics including Trump, which she emphatically states wants out of the White House, racism, COVID-19, free college, Black folks just wanting equality, police brutality and more.

When asked by Biden or Joey B, the nickname he revealed his daughter gave him about what’s her interests are her main concern in the upcoming election Cardi B answered:

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, “This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.” Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

“And also what I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too. If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want.”

Biden responded in agreement with Cardi stating all of those things are very much attainable.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility. I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth. Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off.”

Biden also understands he still has more work to do when it comes to getting 18- to 24-year-olds energized about the presidential election, which many are describing the most important of our lifetime. He highlighted the fact that young adults didn’t show up to the polls for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and if they did, agent orange wouldn’t even be in the White House. Knowing that voting block is vital, the former VP inquired what some of the concerns of Cardi’s young fans are, and she responded:

“A lot of fans are concerned about free college and Medicare, especially now that people are getting sick left and right. Sometimes people have problems in their community. For example, a lot of after-school programs that I [had] growing up, no longer exist in my hood. Why?”

“I’m always so focused on Medicare and college education, and I never really thought about how important child care is. Nobody is more motivated than a mom. Nobody wants to go hustle out there and get the money for the kid like a mother. [But] how are you supposed to do that when you probably can’t afford a babysitter? Fortunately for me, my mom helps take care of my child, but for a lot of people, their mom cannot retire and take care of the kids. The mom has to work, too. I feel like this country is so hurt, to the point that this year, a lot of people couldn’t even celebrate July 4, because not everybody feels like an American. A lot of people feel like [they’re] not even part of America.”

Biden further expressed the younger generation’s importance by pointing out their energy could be used as a vehicle for the necessary change the country needs.

“One of the things that I admire about you is that you keep talking about what I call equity—decency, fairness, and treating people with respect. John Lewis, one of the great civil rights leaders, used to say the vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool you have. Look, I’m a lot older than you, to state the obvious. When I was in high school, the civil rights movement was just being started, and along came Bull Connor and his dogs. He thought he was going to drive a wooden stake into the heart of the civil rights movement. But when all those folks saw what was happening in the South—[when] they saw Bull Connor with dogs [attacking] elderly Black women going to church, and kids being knocked down with fire hoses—all of a sudden, as Dr. King said, we had the second emancipation. We had the Voting Rights Act, and we had the Civil Rights Act. It changed things because people said, ‘Oh my God, that’s happening.’ [Today], the cell phone has changed America. Because we’re at a point where some brave kid can stand there for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds and take a of a Black man [being] brutally murdered. And people around the world are saying, ‘My God. This really happens?’ And now they’re demanding change.”

It’s a very insightful interview and once again showcases Cardi’s knowledge of what is going on in the country. Don’t forget she had a very good convo with Bernie Sanders, who lost to Former VP Biden in the Democratic presidential primary. Both Biden ad Cardi is riding high at the moment, Bardi’s single “WAP” is currently on the top of the Billboard Charts and Biden’s campaign got a big boost from his VP pick, California Senator, Kamala Harris.

You can watch the entire interview below, and PLEASE, PLEASE vote early if you can, because Trump and his cronies are cheating.

Photo: ELLE Magazine / ELLE

Cardi B Talks Rona, Medicare, Free College, Trump, Race & More With Joe Biden was originally published on hiphopwired.com

