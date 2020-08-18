Remember the insane line we saw for UNIQLO‘s facemask in Asia?

Well, now the Japanese company is bringing the craze stateside with the mask set to release next week. It’s been so popular because UNIQLO is known for its popular, affordable, and quality basics, which have built enough brand loyalty to have people pretty hype about a face covering. It also helps that mask-wearing –and social distancing— has become a way of life for most people in America as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic for the eighth month.

But what makes the UNIQLO mask different is it ditches the thought that one size fits all. It comes in small (W:7” x H:4.5”), medium (W:8.5 ”x H:5.5”), and large (W:9” x H:5.5”). Plus, unlike others you wear, it wicks away moisture, releases heat, and absorbs sweat, which makes the annoyance of rocking a mask all a bit more bearable.

“Now that wearing a Face Mask is part of our everyday, we listened to customer requests and developed an AIRism Face Mask that provides protective performance while also being comfortable and washable,” reads the product page.

The AIRism mask does utilize the same stretchy material featured in the company’s underwear line it’s also designed with a three-layer structure. There is also a high-performance filter included that touts a 99 percent (BFE) Bacterial Filtration Efficiency. According to UNIQLO, the mask can filter out water droplets, bacteria particles, virus particles, and pollen, plus it can resist up to 90 percent of ultraviolet rays.

Priced at $14.90 (for a 3-pack), the UNIQLO AIRism Mask is set to release online and at stateside UNIQLO locations August 24 in white, grey, and black.

UNIQLO’s AIRism Face Mask Is Finally Coming To America was originally published on cassiuslife.com

