Who’s Cappin?! Donald Trump’s Tweets Say One Thing, But His Actions Say Another [VIDEO]

It seems every week, something President Donald Trump does could be featured in Who’s Cappin, so we usually avoid him, except this time, Lore’l had to call CAP on him for some of his recent tweets.
In a tweet, Trump says he wants to save the post office, after actively trying to defund and destroy the post office to stop mail in voting. This week we shared how he was “is in the final stages of mounting a reelection bid and appears to be doing everything within his power to tip the scales in his favor. In a recent talk with Fox News, the former business mogul seemingly admits to defunding the United States Postal Service, disrupting the mail-in ballot process and other mailing needs.”
Lore’l had to call him out for the hypocrisy, and once again reiterate how important this upcoming election is. Catch Who’s Cappin every Tuesday and Thursday on The Morning Hustle!
