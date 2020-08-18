Rapper, Juvenile has big hopes and they include Lil Wayne and Jay-Z. Juve, revealed in a recent interview he would love to see a Jay-Z and Lil Wayne Verzuz battle.

“Jay-Z, Wayne. I’m puttin’ Drake in the conversation, but let it be one of them three. Let it be the top dogs,” Juvenile commented after he was asked who he would like to see in the Verzuz battle.

No word from Jay-Z, Wayne, Swizz, or Timbaland on if this battle could happen.

Juvenile Is Ready For Lil Wayne And Jay-Z Verzuz Battle was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: