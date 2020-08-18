Kendall Jenner Entangling Devin Booker, Seemingly Confirms Relationship Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly an item.

According to TMZ, the model didn’t stay single for long after she split from longtime boyfriend Ben Simmons after the Booker and Jenner were spotted continuing to kick it post-bubble in Malibu getting dog food for Devin Booker’s dog. Two days after being spotted together outside Nobu in Malibu, the 24-year-old supermodel was seen Monday running errands with the Phoenix Suns point guard, 23, and his pitbull Haven, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

The gossip site reports that two have been inseparable since the Phoenix Suns were bounced from the NBA Bubble last week resuming the rumored romance at an even stronger pace now. Jenner and Booker reportedly first linked earlier this year, but the dating rumors were quickly squelched after a source close to Booker told Entertainment Tonight in May that Booker and Jenner were “absolutely not dating.”

It appears that the two aren’t concerned about being on the low anymore after being spotted on vacation together prior to the restart of the NBA season in Sedona, California, and post Suns elimination on a beach catching some cute couple time.

While many are excited about Kendall’s budding new romance, many are giving the Kardashian brood the side-eye after encouraging the new relationship with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, ex boo after the crew berated Woods online for allegedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Jenner’s half-sister Khloé Kardashian.

While Booker nor Jenner have publicly confirmed their relationship, that’s not stopping the two from dropping clues. Last month, Jenner and Booker continued to fuel speculation about the nature of their relationship after posting similar shots to Instagram.

