Summer Celebration 40th Anniversary!

The Summer Celebration is getting set to celebrate “40”!

Today former Hot963 radio personality Amp Harris and President and CEO of Indiana Black Expo Tanya Bell, dropped by the studios to talk about “Expo 2010”

This year a few past events returns to this year’s Summer Celebration. We hear the “Family Reunion” and the “Dust Bowl” are returning for this year’s event lineup. The All White Affair party features R&B singer Case and the World Famous DJ Kid Capri. This year get set for DJ Kool, Dru Hill, Rob Base, and Chubb Rock as part of the entertainment for this year’s 40th anniversary. There is a new feature called “Expo Idol” as local talent get an opportunity to get some shine at two perfromances during the weekend.

The Sunday Free Concert now has special VIP seating for only $40. The event features Grammy award winning Teena Marie and R&B volcalist Keith Sweat.

You can take advantage of a special ticket offer, available for a limited time, $15.00 for Two events. Tickets to the Indiana Black Expo and Circle City Classic 2010.

Want more about this years 40th Summer Celebration, click here for Indiana Black Expo’s website.

SPECIAL SUMMER CELEBRATION VIP PACKAGES

$1,000 – Platinum Family VIP Package for a family of 4 (first 50 customers only) – Includes 1 hotel (2 beds) for 3 nights (4 or 5 star rating), VIP seating for 4 at Free Concert, VIP seating for 4 in Entertainment Hall, VIP seating for 4 at All White Affair Kick Off Party, 4 – 3 day passes to Exhibition Hall, VIP seating for 2 at Celebrity Basketball Game & Teen Bling Party, 2 adult size commemorative T-shirts and 2 Commemorative event magazines

$300 – Gold VIP Entertainment Package for 2 (first 50 customers only) – Includes VIP seating for 2 at Free Concert, VIP seating for 2 in Entertainment Hall, VIP seating for 2 at All White Affair Kick Off Party, 2- 3 day passes to Exhibition Hall and 2 Commemorative event magazines

$100 – VIP Bling Package for 2 (first 50 customers only) – Includes 2 tickets to Exhibition Hall, VIP seating for 2 at Celebrity Basketball Game and Teen Bling Party and 2 Commemorative T-shirts SUMMER CELEBRATION OUTDOOR CONCERT VIP TICKETS $40 – VIP wristband

40th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL PACKAGES

$10 – 40th Anniversary Buy one Get One Free BOGO Pack which includes 2 $10 Classic tickets valued at $20 (while quantities last)

$15 – 40th Anniversary Summer Celebration/Circle City Classic Combo Pack which includes a Summer Celebration general admission ticket and a $10 Classic game ticket (while quantities last)

