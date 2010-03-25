Rev Run Encourages Daughter To Leave School To Run Her Business

Rev Run encourages his children to follow their dreams, even if it means leaving school.

The Rev spoke recently with XXLmag.com about his son Diggy who recently inked a record deal with Atlantic Records. Run was asked if he thought Diggy was too young to get into the music industry.

“Never, I don’t discourage nobody in my house,” he said. “This is an entertainment house. My daughter Angela was in college, she was like, ‘Daddy, I don’t know what to do, I’m getting straight A’s in college, but Pastries is taking off.’ I’m like, ‘Peace college, go take your butt down to the sneaker office and go get that paper…that’s your college… We’ll get back to [school], Pastries is doing millions.’”

I was initially conflicted by his advice, but it makes sense. You can always go back to college, but the opportunity for a girl like Angela to run her own business doesn’t come very often, and if the company is as successful as the good Reverend says, then I don’t see why it would be a bad thing for him to encourage her to leave school in order to tend to her profitable business.

Plus, with college degrees being worth about as much as the paper they are printed on these days…….. I say go for it!

What are your thoughts??

