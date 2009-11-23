Jay Z Takes Two at AMAs

Rap superstar Jay-Z also had a big night on Sunday, walking away with two American Music Awards trophies. “Hov” won Favorite Male Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, while his album “The Blueprint Three” won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album. Jay also took the stage on Sunday evening performing his hit single “Empire State of Mind” with Alicia Keys. Check out his speech for his first win from last night’s AMAs.

Jigga’s wifey Beyonce was also a winner, taking home Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist.

