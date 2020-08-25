Trending: RNC Day 1 “Scratch Your Head Moments”, Jacob Blake Shooting Update, & LeBron James Speaks Out [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
Today in our Trending Topics segment we break down some of the scratch your head headline moments from the RNC day 1, the latest updates on the horrific police shooting of Jacob Blake, and LeBron James quote about police and some of the comments that came out of the convention clearly show we are seeing two different America’s.

Not to mention they didn’t acknowledge it happening once throughout the whole night…

Jacob Blake had just broken up a fight between two women and was walking back to his vehicle when Kenosha,WI officers shot him in the back 7 times, while his children watched in the car. His father has recently came out and said he is paralyzed from the waist down.

We’re keeping Jacob in our thoughts and prayers, demanding justice is brought for him and his family, and once again, these are moments that continue the highlight the importance of this upcoming election.

