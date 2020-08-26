Celebrity Hairstylist Chuck Amos Says Brandy’s Braids Were Never A Lacefront

Brandy’s infamous braids are part Hip Hop culture. I know I wasn’t the only one who asked for the Brandy extensions in the 90’s. When the rumors that her coveted hairstyle was a lacefront wig, the internet went into a frenzy. You mean to tell me, all this time Moesha’s braids were a wig?!

Scandalous.

Enter Chuck Amos, celebrity hairstylist and weaevologist. In an Instagram post, Chuck put all the lacefront rumors to rest:

“Hey Y’all!! This next “BRANDY”/“MONICA” @VerzuzTv is Personal!! I did @Brandy’s hair for her first 2 Albums 1994-1999! I WAS THERE, on set, for #TheBoyIsMine video, shot in LA! -This was @JosephKahn’s 1st debut video; He was “hand selected” by #Brandy herself! She put him “on the map”! No one understood what he was doing, with his “carousel” apartment set and his camera on a “rickshaw”, that slid “up ‘n’ down ‘n’ sideways”! We were all confused and he almost got “let go” midday! -We shot 3 Different Endings, where @MekhiFromHarlem each gets “the Other One”, in addition to the Final Cut, where they both gang up on him! All of Us, on set, suggested a 4th ending, where he ends up with a “Boyfriend” at the End, but that was “turned down” (I guess it was too early for that concept). -The call time was so early in the morning, Brandy got her makeup done, while laying down napping, by @QueenNzingha and I did her hair after that! -During “The Boy is Mine” cover shoot, shot at the 31st street studios, in NYC, @MonicaDenise, was 2hrs late! My Mom @LadeeLove7 was with me, on set that day, so #Brandy started singing a makeshift song called “Chuckie’s Mother” and sang it while waiting; Historical!! For the @MTV #VMAs performance, back in LA, @SamFine did @Brandy’s makeup! All styling was by @SusanMosesNYC and @HomeGirlByCRM was her publicist! …Now Let Me “Set The Record Straight”… Brandy NEVER HAD “Lace Front” Braids EVERRRR!! That is “A LIE” and a FALSE RUMOR!! I was there, FirstHand DOING her hair!”

Glad we got that settled. I believed in Brandy’s braids the way young children believe in Santa Claus. I’m not ready to deal these type of fraudulent rumors that dispel Hip Hop’s hair goals.

