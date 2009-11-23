Jackson's Doctor Investigated By DEA and Texas Medical Board

The investigation into Dr. Conrad Murray continues to grow. According to TMZ.com, the Texas Medical Board is now taking a look at the much-maligned medical professional at the center of the controversy involving the death of pop superstar Michael Jackson.

According to a source with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the investigation into Murray’s prescribing practices in relation to Jackson’s death is still ongoing. When the DEA investigates a doctor in the state of Texas it always contacts the Texas Medical Board, which usually leads to a separate investigation by the Board. Officials close to the case tell TMZ that the DEA and the Texas Medical Board are now working together to examine Dr. Murray. Earlier this week, it was reported that Dr. Conrad Murray is returning to work at his clinic near Houston. Murray’s attorney, Edward Chernoff, says his client needs to resume his career in order to pay his mounting legal fees and debts to creditors.

Jackson died from cardiac arrest on June 25th, but it was later discovered that the singer had lethal levels of the sedative Propofol in his system. Conrad Murray has admitted to providing the drug to Jackson, but says he reduced the dosages fearing that the “King of Pop” was becoming addicted.

Also On Hot 96.3: