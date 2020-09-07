Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO]

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)
1. Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Died From COVID-191 of 61
2. Comedian Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For CoronavirusSource:Getty 2 of 61
3. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals family tested positive for COVID-193 of 61
4. Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’4 of 61
5. Seinfeld Actor, Bryan Cranston5 of 61
6. D.L. Hughley6 of 61
7. “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos7 of 61
8. Jason Collins8 of 61
9. Kevin Hart9 of 61
10. Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer10 of 61
11. Atlanta, GA Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms11 of 61
12. Actor Mel Gibson12 of 61
13. Gospel Star Troy Sneed Dies at 52 Due to COVID-1913 of 61
14. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador14 of 61
15. Shereé Whitfield15 of 61
16. Madonna16 of 61
17. Peter Thomas17 of 61
18. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive 2x18 of 61
19. Kanye West19 of 61
20. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar20 of 61
21. Patrick Ewing21 of 61
22. NFL Champion Von Miller22 of 61
23. D.C. Rapper Fat Trel23 of 61
24. Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie Towns, Passes From COVID-19 Complications24 of 61
25. Kierra Sheard reveals her grandparents are recovering from COVID-1925 of 61
26. Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell26 of 61
27. BabyFace27 of 61
28. BeBe Winans28 of 61
29. P!NK and son Jameson29 of 61
30. Rapper YNW Melly30 of 61
31. Chris Cuomo31 of 61
32. Brad Jordan (Scarface)32 of 61
33. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus33 of 61
34. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin34 of 61
35. Prince Charles35 of 61
36. Designer Jenny Polanco36 of 61
37. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 5937 of 61
38. Slim Thug38 of 61
39. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-1939 of 61
40. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju40 of 61
41. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood41 of 61
42. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim42 of 61
43. Harvey Weinstein43 of 61
44. Andy Cohen44 of 61
45. Marcus Smart45 of 61
46. Sean Payton46 of 61
47. Kevin Durant47 of 61
48. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell48 of 61
49. Idris Elba49 of 61
50. Rudy Gobert50 of 61
51. Doris Burke51 of 61
52. Tom Hanks52 of 61
53. Rita Wilson53 of 61
54. Donovan Mitchell54 of 61
55. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari55 of 61
56. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton56 of 61
57. Olga Kurylenko57 of 61
58. Actress Anna Camp58 of 61
59. Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook59 of 61
60. Patrick Ewing60 of 61
61. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott61 of 61
Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for coronavirus during a 34-minute interview about COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her YouTube channel.
“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.
Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus. Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”
