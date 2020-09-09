The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Joe Budden Likes To Pleasure His Dog? + The Kardashians Are Over [WATCH]

In today’s Lo Down, Lore’l is spilling all the tea.  Joe Budden is under a lot of fire after multiple women have come forward claiming that he was physically abusive. A phone call was released of him and Cyn Santana where Cyn said that Joe dragged her.  Also audio from Joe’s podcast resurfaced where he says he likes playing with his dog’s private parts.  He’s going through it.

Tory Lanez is also going through it. He allegedly spoke in a DM with someone about his stream numbers and also TMZ reported that he actually apologized to Megan on the night of the alleged shooting.

Making Lore’l’s day, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons.

 

[caption id="attachment_856924" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Twitter is dead serious about staying safe during the coronavirus epidemic. Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion found that out the hard way. Social media is side-eying both Megan and Tory after the Canadian artist popped up at her crib despite strict social distancing guidelines. Initially, when states first put them in place, events that warranted large crowds was the first to go, then gatherings with more than 100 people, the number went down to 30 and then 10. Now basically, its highly recommended that you don’t interact with anyone outside of your immediate family. Megan and Tory said forget the rules and decided her co-hosting an episode of Tory’s ridiculously popular Instagram Live show, Quarantine Radio is worth the Rona risk. In a clip shared by The Shaderoom, Megan can be seen teaching Lanez how to properly do a TikTok dance but grows frustrated because he can’t seem to get the moves down. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_WQy-9h6lr/?utm_source=ig_embed   While they were “kiking,” Twitter proceeded to call both artists for being irresponsible and doing a piss poor job of social distancing and deservingly so. You can peep all of the reactions from the concerned hotties in the gallery below. https://twitter.com/yannaluv_/status/1253508291881295878?s=20  

The Lo Down: Joe Budden Likes To Pleasure His Dog? + The Kardashians Are Over [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

