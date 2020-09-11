Radio One Exclusives
Cardi B Reacts To Starbucks "WAP" Coffee

The WAP TikTok dances have been everywhere on the internet but now theirs WAP coffee?!

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have inspired a whole movement that went further than the music. The WAP TikTok dances have been everywhere on the internet but now theirs WAP coffee?!

A local Starbucks in Philadelphia has made a “WAP” coffee.

Well, that is creative, to say the least. The WAP coffee has White Mocha, Almond Milk & Pumpkin Spice. See what they did there?

Cardi got wind of the Starbucks newest coffee and chimed in.

The Fox 29 morning crew once again have gone viral creating a hilarious moment tasting the WAP coffee. Somebody get Cardi a venti WAP right away!

was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

